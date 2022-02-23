Justin “JD” Sphaler
Justin “JD” Dean Sphaler, 26, of Avon Park, Florida, passed away Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. JD was born Sept. 12, 1995 in Avon Park, Florida to Steven Sphaler and Maria Bryant.
He worked as the maintenance director of Lake Wales Wellness and Rehab, attended Avon Park Lakes Baptist Church, and has been a lifelong resident of Avon Park, Florida.
JD is survived by his wife, Cheyenne Mills Sphaler of Avon Park, Florida; daughter, RaeLynn Slager of Sebring, Florida; father, Steve Sphaler (Jessica) of Sebring, Florida; mother, Maria Ridenour (Matthew) of Avon Park, Florida; sister, Brianna Ridenour of Avon Park, Florida; brother, Colt Sphaler (Tabitha) of Dundee, Florida; paternal grandparents, Randy and Dorothy Sphaler of Avon Park, Florida; maternal grandmother, Rosalind Wilkes (Lawrence) of Avon Park, Florida; maternal grandfather, Clifford Bryant (Donna) of West Virginia.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022 at 3 p.m. at the Avon Park Lakes Baptist Church with family receiving friends beginning at 2 p.m. A private family graveside service will be held in Corinth Cemetery, Bereah, Florida.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.