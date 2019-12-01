Karen A. Puckett
Karen Ann Puckett of Lorida, Florida, passed away Nov. 21, 2019 in Sebring, Florida.
She was born in Annapolis, Maryland on June 11, 1964, daughter to Earl and Lily Wilkerson. She grew up in Jackson, Ohio with stepdad James Wilburn and Lily.
She married Mark Puckett and lived in Wellston, Ohio. She graduated from Southeastern Business College in Ohio and worked at Pillsbury.
She is preceded in death by both fathers, Earl Wilkerson and James Wilburn; son, Mark Puckett Jr. and brother, Kenneth Wilkerson. She is survived by her mother, Lily Wilburn; husband, Mark Puckett Sr.; son, Timothy (Stephanie) Puckett; daughters, Wendy (Rodney) Deweese and Brandi Puckett; grandchildren, Navaeh and Braylee Smith; also survived by Jimmy and Courtney Wilburn, Allen and Penny Wilkerson and Dale and Susan Wilkerson; and sisters, Terri Wilburn and Debbie (Dan) Lewis.
A memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced.
Arrangements by Scott Seawinds Funeral Home, Lake Placid, Florida. 863-465-4134. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting scottfuneralservices.com.