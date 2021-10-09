Karen C. Dischert
Karen Crisp Dischert, was born on Sept. 1, 1952 in Taylor, Michigan to Nile and Hazel Crisp.
Karen moved to Miami, Florida in 1977 and eventually met and married Charles W. Dischert on Nov. 11, 1978. Karen and Charles had two children, Charles II and Jennifer. The family moved to Sebring in 1988. She was a homemaker who loved gardening and traveling.
Karen is survived by her husband of 42 years, Charles W. Dischert; son, Charles W. Dischert II; daughter, Jennifer D. Dischert; and granddaughter, Olivia D. Dischert, all of Sebring, Florida.
A celebration of Karen’s life will be held on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home in Sebring. The family will receive guests beginning at 6 p.m. with the service starting at 7 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com