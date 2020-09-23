Karen K. Curry
Karen Kreis Curry, 60, of Sebring, Florida passed away Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020.
A loving wife, mother and grandmother, Karen was born in Miami, Florida and was a resident of Sebring for 25 years. She was a graduate of Hialeah High School and went on to attend Miami Dade Community College. She was employed at the United States Postal Service for 26 years and then spent the rest of her life enjoying an active retirement. She was a member of First United Methodist Church and enjoyed teaching Sunday school and ushering.
Left to honor her in life, husband of 41 years, Kenneth A. Curry; daughter, Jenna (Robert Norris) Curry; son, Kenneth W. Curry; and grandson, Kannon Norris. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harmon D. And Betty J. Kreis. When Karen wasn’t out at the tennis courts, you could find her in the backyard with her grandson (her pride and joy), planning trips with her husband, or with a paintbrush in hand.
A memorial service will be at held at First United Methodist Church at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 with Pastor Juliano officiating with visitation an hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Highlands County Tennis Association.
Arrangements are under the direction of Dowden Funeral Home, 2605 Bayview St., Sebring, FL 33870. 863-385-1546.