Karen L. Ernst
Karen Lee Ernst of Sebring, Florida, formerly of Sandusky, Ohio passed away peacefully on Jan. 5, 2022. She went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at the age of 71.
Beloved daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and friend, she will be missed dearly by many. Karen loved people and animals, and was a faithful servant of the Lord at Faith Lutheran Church in Sebring, Florida. She volunteered many hours at the church-operated food bank and local animal shelters. Her positive energy, faithful prayers, and endearing love will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Karen is predeceased by her father, Don Mapus. She is survived by her mother, Shirley Mapus of Sandusky, Ohio; her loving husband of 52 years, Dean Ernst; two children, Scott Ernst of Republic, Ohio and Michelle Valvano-Poling of Wauseon, Ohio; and three grandchildren, Zoe Poling of Wauseon, Ohio, Bryan Valvano and Dominic Valvano.
The memorial service to celebrate and honor her life will be held in Sandusky, Ohio at a later date.
Arrangements are being handled by Morris Funeral Chapel, Sebring. www.morrisfuneralchapel.com.