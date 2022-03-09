Karen L. Smith
Karen Lynn Smith, 46, of Sebring, Florida lost her fight with cancer on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at Somers Hospice House. She was born Dec. 8, 1975 in Albion, New York to William A. and Marcia K. (Maynard) Newbould. Karen was executive director at Lakeshore Manor in Sebring.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony Smith.
Karen is survived by her six daughters: Miranda Smith (Cassie), Kristen Smith (Robert), Melissa Gibson (Bradley) of Texas, Ashley Smith (Dalton) of Sebring, Florida, Savanna Smith of Texas and Kaylee Smith of Sebring, Florida; her son, Easton Russ of Sebring, Florida; six grandchildren and three brothers, William Newbould Jr. (Tina), Todd Newbould (Brianna), and James Newbould.
A memorial service will be at held at Dowden Funeral Home Chapel on March 10, 2022 at 11 a.m., with Pastor Brian Ball officiating. Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service. Immediately following the service, inurnment will be at Oak Hill Cemetery, Lake Placid, Florida.
Arrangements are under the direction of Dowden Funeral Home, 2605 Bayview St., Sebring, FL 33870; 863-385-1546.