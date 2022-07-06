Karen R. Geysbeek
Karen Ruth Geysbeek (McLain), age 86, formerly of Grand Rapids, Michigan went to be with her Lord on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at The Palms of Sebring. Karen was born in Canton, Illinois. She moved to Sebring in 1995 from Grand Rapids, Michigan. She served as a missionary nurse with Sudan Interior Mission in Liberia, West Africa, Niger Republic, and the SIM Retirement Village in Sebring, Florida for 26 years.
Karen was a member of Good News Baptist Church in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and an associate member of Southside Baptist Church in Sebring. Her parents, Dale and Dorothy McLain; husband, Lawrence E. “Larry” Geysbeek; and three brothers preceded her in death. Karen will be deeply missed by her step-children, Timothy (Tami) Geysbeek, Thomas (Lori) Geysbeek, Philip (Sue) Geysbeek, and Ruth (Art) Hegdahl; 18 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; four sisters; and several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews throughout the country.
A Memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 6, at SIM Retirement Village Chapel on Andes Drive, Sebring, Florida. Interment will be in Pine Hill Cemetery, Kentwood, Michigan. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to SIM USA for ELWA Hospital, Radio Station ELWA, or SIM Retirement Village through SIM USA, 14830 Choate Circle, Charlotte, North Carolina 28273.