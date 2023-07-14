Karen R. Wrede
Karen Rita (Fortier) Wrede was called home to be with the Lord Tuesday, July 11, 2023. Karen was born in Potsdam, New York, Sept. 14, 1942.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Karen Rita (Fortier) Wrede was called home to be with the Lord Tuesday, July 11, 2023. Karen was born in Potsdam, New York, Sept. 14, 1942.
She is survived by her loving husband, David P. Wrede; daughter, Helen Wrede Borem; sisters, Betsy Kelley, Tina Luciani and Tracy Robinson; brother, Mark Fortier; and multiple generations of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Wendy Wrede; her mother, Winifred Fortier; father, George Fortier; and a sister, Margo Corbett.
Karen devoted her life to caring for sick and injured wildlife alongside her husband, David, at Wrede’s Wildlife Rehab and Education. She found her spiritual contentment through her Lord and the culture of her Native American friends. She will live on through all she touched.
Funeral service will be Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Morris Funeral Chapel. Burial will be July 25, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. at Sarasota National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wrede’s Wildlife Center, Inc. Arrangements are being handled by Morris Funeral Chapel, Sebring, Florida.