Karina M. Cabrera

Karina Marie Cabrera, 27, went to be with our Lord on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Gainesville, Florida. She was born on Sept. 2, 1993, in the Bronx, New York to Henry and Wanda (Adorno) Cabrera. She worked in the service industry, but her true passion was to be a dolphin trainer. She has been a Florida resident for 26 years. Karina enjoyed Yankees baseball, Florida Gators and watching old 1990s TV shows, including the Golden Girls. Karina loved animals, especially her two dogs and bearded pet lizard.
She is survived by her loving parents and sister, Kailis Marie Cabrera.
A funeral service will be held at noon Monday, July 12, 2021, at Stephenson Nelson Funeral Home in Sebring, Florida with Pastor Jesus Rivera officiating. Interment will be held at Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Avon Park, Florida.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870.