Karl James “Chop” Yungbluth, 56, died on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Youngstown, Ohio.
He was born on April 19, 1964, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Jeanette (Horodyski) and Karl Zane Yungbluth. Jamie was a 1982 graduate of Joseph Badger High School and was raised in the Ukrainian Orthodox Church. Formerly of Lake Placid, Florida and Granbury, Texas, Jamie was a mail carrier and clerk for the United States Postal Service for over 20 years. He worked in the Cortland Post Office as well as in Lake Placid and Avon Park, Florida. Jamie worked for the former Bob’s Market of Kinsman, Ohio, the former Clyde Cole Cadillac of Warren, Ohio and the former Target Stamped Products of Kinsman, Ohio.
He loved playing the drums and played almost every weekend for many years. Jamie played most of his gigs with The Generations Band, playing with his father and other family members. He was a Cleveland sports fan and an avid Browns fan, attending games whenever he could. Jamie enjoyed playing boccie and corn hole. He loved basketball and enjoyed coaching teams his children were playing on.
Jamie is preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his eight children, Karl Johnny (Ana) Yungbluth of Lakeland, Florida, Ashley Renea Yungbluth of Vernon, Ohio, Frank Zane Yungbluth of Granbury, Texas, Rachel Noel Yungbluth of Lake Placid, Florida, Jarrod James (Megan Weston) Yungbluth and Gabe Joseph Yungbluth, both of Granbury, Texas, Luke Philip Yungbluth and Riley Elizabeth Yungbluth, both of Lake Placid, Florida; three grandchildren, Kyle, Reese and Karl Dax; two sisters, Cindy L. (Chuck) Gerrish of Vernon, Ohio and Jennifer O.(Frank) Michael of Kinsman, Ohio.
A funeral service was held at noon Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 8569 Main Street, Kinsman, Ohio. Burial followed in West View Cemetery in Vernon, Ohio.
Share a fond memory or condolence at baumgardnerfuneralhome.com.