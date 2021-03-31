Karolyn F. Lind
Karolyn F. Lind, 76, passed away on Friday, March 26, 2021, at home in Lake Placid, Florida. She was born on Oct. 1, 1944, in Yonkers, New York to William and Frances Spangenberger. She moved to Florida in 1955. Karolyn worked as a surgical oncology medical assistant, retiring in 2007. She enjoyed travel, gardening and was an avid reader. She was a member of the Lake Placid Elks, The Lake Placid Women’s Club and volunteered at the chamber of commerce. She was also a cancer counselor for the American Cancer Society, being a survivor herself.
She is survived by her husband, Jim; children, Karolyn-Marie and Richard; her brother, William Spangenberger; and cousin, Bob Chulla. She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.
A Memorial Mass will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at St. James Catholic Church, 3380 Placid View Drive, Lake Placid, FL 33852, followed by a celebration of life at the Lake Placid Elks Lodge, 200 CR621, Lake Placid, FL 33852. Online condolences can be sent to lindhof@aol.com.