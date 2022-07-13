Karolyn-Marie Lloyd
Karolyn-Marie (Lind) Lloyd, 58, of Lake Placid, Florida passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022. She was born on April 2, 1964, in Nuremberg, Germany. She is survived by her father, Jim; brother, Richard; and uncle, Bill Spangenberger.
Karolyn-Marie grew up in South Florida and attended McArthur High School. She attended St. James Catholic Church and was an officer in the Lake Placid Elks and a member of the Lake Placid Moose and the Lake Placid Women’s Club.
Cremation arrangements were made through the Neptune Society and a memorial mass is scheduled for Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at 10 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church, 3380 Placid View Drive, Lake Placid, Florida, followed by a celebration of life at the Lake Placid Elks, 200 County Road 621 East, Lake Placid, Florida from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Please contact Jan Bartram at 954-295-3721 if you would like to assist with food for the celebration.