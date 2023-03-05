Katherine M. L. Swaine
Katherine Mary Langford Swaine moved from the loving arms of her family to the loving arms of her Savior on Feb. 28, 2023.
She is survived by her steadfast husband of 59 years, J. Michael Swaine; their three sons, R. Michael Swaine (Connie), J. William Swaine (Nikki) and Robert S. Swaine (Jody); nine grandchildren, Michael (Melissa), Katrina, Kailey, Lauren, Madeline, Luke, Rachel, Allison and Jake; and wonderful nieces and nephews. Mary was preceded in death by her loving parents, Richard and Katherine Langford, and two younger brothers, Dick and John Langford (Mary Kay).
Mary grew up in the close-knit community of Bartow, Florida, where she graduated from Summerlin Institute (now Bartow High School). She met her husband Mike in Tallahassee while in undergraduate studies for education, Spanish and Portuguese at Florida State University. They married and moved to Gainesville where she studied for a master of arts in teaching and Mike went to law school.
Shortly thereafter, Mike’s mother passed away and Mary became a surrogate mother to Mike’s two younger brothers, Bob (Lynn) and Stan (Linda). They all lived in the University of Florida married student housing known as Flavet Village, which Mary described as “so small that if you came through the front door too fast, you could fall in the toilet.”
Mary and Mike moved back to her hometown of Bartow where Mike began practicing law with the predecessor firm to Holland & Knight. Years later, the family moved to Sebring and Mary’s love for teaching led her to be a “home bound” teacher, where she would teach local students in their homes who were too ill or injured to attend school. She also taught both Spanish and French courses at South Florida State College.
Mary developed many friends locally through her involvement with Bible Fellowship Church and statewide with Mike’s involvement in the Real Property, Probate and Trust Law section of the Florida Bar. She loved most children and all animals, except snakes and bugs. She saw no need for either of those.
In her last days, Mike and Mary thanked each other for their 59 years of marriage and for their unwavering companionship and love for each other.
A visitation for the family will be held at Bible Fellowship Church on Monday, March 6, 2023, from 9-11 a.m. with a Celebration of Life to follow at 11 a.m.
The family extends grateful thanks to the caregivers at Good Shepherd Hospice in Sebring. As one of her final wishes, Mary wanted you to know that the only way to see her again is to accept Jesus as your Lord and Savior.
In lieu of flowers, please smile when you think of Mary and then do an unexpected and unsolicited act of kindness for someone else.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com