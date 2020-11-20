Katherine M. Lawson
Katherine May Lawson, 80, passed away on Nov. 16, 2020, in Sebring, Florida.
She was born Jan. 19, 1940, to Merle Forest Groves and Ann Gladys (Siddens) Groves. She had been a Sebring resident since 1996, formerly living in Pembroke Pines, Florida. Katherine was of Methodist faith. She served as honorary mayor of “Highlands Ridge Community” and as a nurse’s aid. She loved golfing, square dancing and ballroom dancing. Most of all, she loved her family very much.
She is survived by her loving husband, George; son, Joseph Lawson (Jana) of Charleston, South Carolina; and daughter, Teresa Lyons (John) of Whigham, Georgia. Surviving are also four grandsons, Joseph, Chris, Sean Lawson and John Lyons; and one granddaughter, Tanya Burris.
Also surviving are eight great-grandchildren, Layton, Taydem and Vada Burris, Highlie and Elisity Lyons, and Brynn, Gracie and Tripp Lawson. She was preceded in death by her parents; two half-brothers, Charles and Frank Salyer; and two sisters, Shirley Jewell and Bonnie Epperson.
