Kathern J. “Katie” Madsen
Kathern “Katie” Jane Madsen, 88, of Burlington, Iowa, died at 1:17 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at the RidgeView Assisted Living in Burlington.
Born Oct. 26, 1932, in Milton, Iowa, she was the daughter of Thomas Andrew and Alice Thompson Houlihan. On Dec. 2, 1950, she married Robert James Madsen in Kahoka, Missouri. He preceded her in death on March 18, 2019, after 68 years of marriage.
Katie graduated from Milton Public School in Milton, Iowa in 1950. She received her varsity letter in basketball for the 1946-1947 season.
Katie enjoyed golfing, bowling and spending time with her family. Katie and Bob enjoyed spending time together. They were both avid golfers and they both were able to get a hole-in-one, but Katie was never able to catch up to Bob. She was also an avid bingo player. She especially loved to spend time with her close group of friends and loved wintering in Florida with her husband.
On one occasion while traveling to the Cayman Islands with Bob, a hurricane struck the islands and was ironically named Kate. She always enjoyed hearing about Larry’s teaching endeavors and theater productions. Katie also loved her cat, Jack, and her dogs, Harry and Terry.
Survivors include her daughter-in-law, Gayle Madsen of Wellsville, Missouri. Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Larry.
Arrangements and cremation have been entrusted to the care of Prugh Funeral Service. There will be no visitation or services at her request.
A memorial has been established for RidgeView Assisted Living in Burlington, Iowa. Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Katie’s obituary at prughfuneral.com.