Kathleen A. Giller
Kathleen Anne Giller passed away on Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Sebring, Florida at the age of 75. The daughter of Myles O’Neill and Ruth (Schmit) O’Neill. She was born on Aug. 1, 1947, in Rome, New York. Kathleen worked in farming tending vineyards and had been a resident of Sebring since 1980. Her hobbies included fishing, bowling, wine making and she loved taking care of her family.
She is survived by her loving children, Randy Giller (Sara) of South Carolina and Aimee Patterson; niece, Trish Rivers; and great-niece, Carina. Also surviving are several grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Roger Giller, who passed in 2019.
A visitation will be held at noon Friday, June 9, 2023, until service time at 1 p.m. at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home in Sebring.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com