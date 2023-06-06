Kathleen A. Giller

Kathleen Anne Giller passed away on Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Sebring, Florida at the age of 75. The daughter of Myles O’Neill and Ruth (Schmit) O’Neill. She was born on Aug. 1, 1947, in Rome, New York. Kathleen worked in farming tending vineyards and had been a resident of Sebring since 1980. Her hobbies included fishing, bowling, wine making and she loved taking care of her family.

