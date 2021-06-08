Kathleen “Corby” Hebrink
Kathleen “Corby” Hebrink, age 81, of Avon Park, Florida was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Jan. 30, 1940 to Joe and Mildred Corbett, and went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Corby was a woman who loved life. Her family was incredibly important to her.
She was an active surgical Registered Nurse for 43 years and mentored so many along the way. Corby was very cohesive in her profession. She was a devout Catholic, living a life of faith and spirituality emulating that with others. She was a true servant-leader displayed by her character and action. Sharing her bright smile and inner spirit, she continuously put others first, before herself. She followed in her mother’s footsteps, living a life guided by the prayer of St. Francis of Assisi.
Corby lived life to the fullest. She enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, hiking, as well as traveling across the US and abroad, going on many trips to Medjugorje. A favorite pastime was walking beaches and collecting shells. She was always up for a good game of cribbage. She played several sports in her younger years, being a catalyst to playing and coaching softball and basketball. She both downhill skied and water skied. She was very adventurous, going on family/friends canoe trips to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area. She enjoyed scuba diving. Corby enjoyed hunting and fishing with family.
In 2003 she carried her faith and health profession to Malawi, Central Africa serving the surrounding villages of Mlangeni for 26 months. Corby had an impact on so many lives and forged great long-lasting friendships.
She is survived by her sons, Tim Hebrink (Kay) of Scandia, Minnesota, and Dick Hebrink of North Branch, Minnesota; granddaughter, Michelle Altamura (Phil), with grandsons Miles and Leo; her brothers, Joe Corbett, John Corbett and Pat (Tove) Corbett. She had numerous friends in Florida and her church family at Our Lady of Grace Church. She remained close to her many friends she encountered on her journey in life.
There was a Funeral Mass Celebration Of Life at Our Lady Of Grace Catholic Church Saturday on June 5, 2021 at 10 a.m., 595 E. Main St., Avon Park, FL 33825 (Grogan Center).