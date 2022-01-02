Kathleen D. Lordan
Kathleen Diane Lordan, 73, passed away on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, in Sebring, Florida. She was born July 17, 1948, in Detroit, Michigan to Charles and Martha (Gustafson) Lordan. She was raised and lived in Ludlow, Massachusetts until retiring to Sebring, Florida in 1997.
She was a newspaper editor for 25 years at the Wall Street Journal. She taught in both Ludlow and Sebring. Kathleen was a travel agent for family and friends. Her affiliations included memberships at Ludlow Country Club and Sun ‘N Lake Country Club. She loved reading and directing the book club at Sun ‘N Lake.
Her extensive education included University of Arkansas (BSEd — Woo Pig Sooie!), Western New England College (MBA) and American International College (MSEd).
She was of Catholic faith and is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, G. Robert Marion; stepchildren, Robert, Michele and Suzanne; grandchildren, Briana, Rachel, Rebecca and Daniel. She was predeceased by her parents and two brothers, Thomas and James.
Memorial arrangements and burial will be at the convenience of the family in Norwood, Massachusetts.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com