Kathleen G. Eason
Kathleen Gail Eason, age 62, passed away Sunday, March 5, 2023 in Fort Pierce, Florida. She was born Dec. 19, 1960 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida to the late Barry Lee and Ellen Mary (Melcher) Schnable.
She had been a resident of Sebring, Florida for 40-plus years coming from Fort Lauderdale and was of the Christian faith. Kathleen enjoyed going to the beach, cooking, boating and fishing but, loved her family most of all.
Kathleen is survived by her sons, Cameron Durham (Kaitlyn Hanshaw) and Sean Keleher (Kerri Sue Schontag); brother, Barry Schnable (Amber); nieces, Samantha, Baelea and Jayna; and grandchildren, Dawson Durham, Dylan Crawford, Ellie Grace Schontag and Stevie Brock Schontag.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home with family receiving friends beginning at 9:30 a.m. Entombment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com