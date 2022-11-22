Kathleen V. Smith
Kathleen V. Smith, 76, of Avon Park, Florida passed away on Nov. 17, 2022, surrounded by family. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Lathan Smith. Kathleen was born in Binghamton, New York, and moved to Avon Park with her mother and two sisters when she was 11 years old, and stayed here the remainder of her life.
She met the love of her life, Lathan, in high school. They were engaged and married shortly after graduation and spent the next 53 years together before his passing. Kathleen is survived by her adoring sister, Carol Gower, of Avon Park; two sons, Lathan (Dawn) Smith of Apopka, Florida, and Bart (Stephanie) Smith of Palatka, Florida; 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
To know the heart of Kathleen is to know her family, while often quiet in the background, she was absolutely the heartbeat of her family. She never missed an opportunity to share in her family’s milestones and relished in everything her children and grandchildren accomplished over the years. Kathleen also never missed an opportunity to brag about and share the things her family accomplished, and her family never missed the opportunity to share all of their accomplishments with her.
Service for Kathleen will be held at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home in Sebring, Florida on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Moffitt Cancer Center or a charity of your choosing.
