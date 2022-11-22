Kathleen V. Smith

Kathleen V. Smith, 76, of Avon Park, Florida passed away on Nov. 17, 2022, surrounded by family. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Lathan Smith. Kathleen was born in Binghamton, New York, and moved to Avon Park with her mother and two sisters when she was 11 years old, and stayed here the remainder of her life.

