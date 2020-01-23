Kathryn E. Goers
Kathryn Ellen Goers, 93, of Sebring, Florida, passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at her home.
Kathryn was a member of the Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Avon Park, Florida.
Friends and family are invited to pay tribute to Katherine’s life from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 at the Thomas E. Fickinger Funeral Home, 210 N. East St., Coudersport, Pennsylvania. A Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 1 p.m. at the St. Eulalia Catholic Church, 6 Maple St., Coudersport, Pennsylvania, with Fr. James Campbell officiating. Burial will be in the St. Eulalia Catholic Cemetery.
