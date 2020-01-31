Kathryn H. Groth
Kathryn Henderson Groth passed away on Jan. 21, 2020, three days short of her 97th birthday. She was born in Laurence, Michigan on Jan. 21, 1923. Kathryn was a wife, mother and homemaker. She was the last survivor of seven children. Kathryn worked for Clarage Fan in Kalamazoo, Michigan and was known as the first woman draftsman to work there. She worked there until they closed.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Walter; and two of her sons, Gary and Larry Groth, both of South Bend, Indiana. She is survived by two daughters, Karen Kenyon of Sebring, Florida, and Pat (Ron) Wooster of Belmont, Michigan; one son, Phillip (Lunnie) of Sebring, Florida and daughter-in-law, Penny Groth of South Bend, Indiana. She had eight grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She was loved by all her grandchildren and her pets.
Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dowden Funeral Home, Sebring, Florida.