Kathy E. Parks
Kathy Ellen Stoneroad Parks, age 69, of Sebring, Florida passed away on Feb. 9, 2023 at Lawnwood Regional Medical Center in Fort Pierce, Florida. She was a resident of the Palms Nursing Home in Sebring, Florida. She leaves behind her loving four-legged companion, Yoggi.
Kathy was born in Elizabethville, Pennsylvania. She moved to Florida in the early 1970s, living in Pompano Beach and Fort Lauderdale, Florida. She later moved to Sebring, Florida and worked as a waitress at Dimitri’s Restaurant for several years.
She is preceded in death by her long-time companion, David E. Dickhaut; her mother, Ethelmae; and father, Earl E. Stoneroad Sr.; and her brother, Earl E. Stoneroad Jr. She is survived by a brother, Michael R. Stoneroad of Patterson, Georgia.