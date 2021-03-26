Kathy J. Stoner
Kathy J. (Barney) Stoner unexpectedly passed away on Sunday, March 21, 2021, at home in Sebring, Florida. She was born in Marion, Indiana on Feb. 4, 1955, to Richard and Sara Barney.
Kathy graduated from Marion High School in 1973, continuing her education at Indiana Business College and Northwood University. She completed her formal education with an MBA in business management from National American University. Kathy lived in Marion most of her adult life, where she worked at Marion Family Practice and grew her career as an instructor at Indiana Business College, where she found great joy in teaching and made lifelong friendships.
Kathy relocated to Sebring, Florida where she worked as an office manager at a local medical facility, retiring in 2018. Throughout her life she was continuously learning and growing in her faith. At an early age she accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior and is now rejoicing in his presence.
Of all the hats Kathy wore, mother, daughter, sister, Mimi, aunt and friend were her most treasured titles. If you knew Kathy, you truly had a friend for life, who also gave the BEST hugs!
Kathy had a heart and passion for connecting with others that inspired everyone throughout her journey of life. She was welcoming to every person she encountered and never met a stranger. You could count on her for a sturdy hand to hold in times of stress and worry that provided comfort and peace. She will be remembered for the unconditional love and support she shared with so many through her kindness, compassion and caring soul. Her smile was contagious and her heart was golden, honest and devoted to her family, friends and those she loved dearly.
She is survived by her father, Richard Barney of Sebring, Florida; brother, Mike (Patty) Barney of Marion, Indiana; sons, Lucas Moore of Sebring, Florida and Bradley (Jessica) Moore of Gas City, Indiana; granddaughter, Teagan Moore; nieces, Beth Bell and Kristy Barney; great-nephew, Jaydin Bell and D’Breante Woods; great-niece, Mary Bell; and lifelong, treasured friend, Cindy Wright. She was preceded in death by her mother, Sara Barney.
A celebration of Kathy’s life will be planned for a future date.