Kathy L. Nelson
Kathy Lyn Nelson, age 71, of Maxville, Florida passed away on Jan. 18, 2022, at her home with her loving family by her side. She was born March 21, 1950, in Oshkosh, Wisconsin to the late Paul Bernard Serwas and Mary Jean Blank Serwas.
Kathy was raised in Wisconsin and graduated from Neenah High School in 1968. Following high school, Kathy joined the United States Air Force and proudly served our country for four years where she met the love of her life, Benjamin Ivan Nelson. Kathy and Benjamin were happily married on November 20, 1971, and in 1972 they attended the University of Wisconsin.
Kathy earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education and Special Education. She was passionate about children, especially those with special needs and loved planting a seed in a child’s life and seeing it grow. She was a teacher at Lake Placid High School and Avon Park Middle School in Florida for 18 years and during that time would administer Woodlawn Elementary’s summer VPK program.
She was active in many organizations and served as a member on the Board of Directors for the ARC, Ridge Area Association for Retarded Citizens, and the Special Olympics. After teaching, Kathy became a Program Staffing Specialist for the School Board of Highlands County where she assisted in many schools throughout her district. She was also fortunate to work alongside, Benjamin, while serving as a Program Staffing Specialist. Kathy and Benjamin resided in Highlands County for 37 years until relocating to Maxville, Florida in 2013 a few years after Kathy had retired.
Kathy loved life and lived to the fullest. She enjoyed being outside; waterskiing, sailing, going to the beach, hiking, riding horses and biking. Kathy was an avid reader who never stopped learning. She loved music, sewing, taking road trips with her family, and enjoyed attending St. Agnes Episcopal Church in Sebring, Florida where she was a longtime member. More than anything, Kathy loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them. She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul Bernard Serwas and Mary Jean Blank Serwas Fox; and her stepfather, John Fox.
Kathy is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Benjamin Nelson of Maxville, Florida; daughter, Samantha Ellen Nelson (Harold, Jr.) Waite of Jacksonville, Florida; brother, James (Donna) Serwas of Sebring, Florida; sisters, Kris (Louis) Wendt of Appleton, Wisconsin, Kim (Ron) Steiner of Oshkosh, Wisconsin, and Kerrie (Roger) Lehrer of Neenah Wisconsin; along with many nieces and nephews and numerous extended family members and friends.
A Celebration of Kathy’s Life will be held on Saturday, Jan. 29, at 1 p.m. at V. Todd Ferreira Funeral Services Chapel with Pastor Richard Fish officiating. A Reception will follow at First Baptist Church of Maxville, Florida. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to NE Florida Advocates, 97361 Pirates Point Road, Yulee, FL 32097, 904-624-6148. Arrangements are under the care and direction of V. Todd Ferreira Funeral Services, 250 North Lowder Street, Macclenny, FL 32063 (904) 259-5700. Visit www.ferreirafuneralservices.com to sign the family’s guest book.