Kay Boyd
Kay Boyd, age 82, of Sebring, Florida passed away on Jan. 20, 2023. She was born on Jan. 10, 1941 to Leonard and Pauline Walker in Charleston, West Virginia.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Decreasing cloudiness and becoming windy. High 78F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Rain ending this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low 61F. SSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: January 25, 2023 @ 4:17 am
Kay Boyd, age 82, of Sebring, Florida passed away on Jan. 20, 2023. She was born on Jan. 10, 1941 to Leonard and Pauline Walker in Charleston, West Virginia.
After 31 years working as an executive assistant at the West Virginia Convention of Southern Baptists, Kay retired to Florida, making Sebring her home since 2007. She was a member of Whispering Pines Baptist Church and enjoyed playing the piano, going to the beach, playing shuffleboard and bingo.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Dennis, who passed away in 2010. Kay is survived by her sisters, Carol Buckner and Sharon Glass; her brothers, David Walker, Paul Walker, Tim Walker and John Walker; her son, Mark Boyd; daughter, Kelley Class, and her three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home in Sebring, with Greg Kinch officiating. A private burial will take place following the ceremony.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.