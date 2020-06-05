Kayleen “Kay” Badertscher
Kayleen “Kay” Badertscher, 78, of Rawson, Ohio, passed away at her residence June 2, 2020.
She was born Dec. 31, 1941, in Mount Cory, Ohio to the late Raybern and Lena (Flath) Ruppright. On Sept. 3, 1960, she married Jesse Lee Badertscher, and he survives.
Also surviving are son, Brent (Jill) Badertscher of Rawson; daughter, Machelle (Terry) Williams of Grand Junction, Colorado; three grandchildren, Dustin (Meghan) Williams of Grand Junction, Colorado, Chase (McKaelynn) Williams of Grand Junction, Colorado and Danielle Badertscher of Rawson, Ohio; along with two great-grandchildren, Lakin Williams and Caden Hoffman of Grand Junction, Colorado.
Also surviving are siblings, Gary “Butch” (Nancy) Ruppright of Mount Cory, Ohio, Keevin Ruppright of Waterville, Ohio, Karen Parkins of Findlay, Ohio and Marlene (Donny) Yoxtheimer of Findlay, Ohio; along with many nieces and nephews. Kayleen was preceded in death by a sister, Shirley Moore; and sister-in-law, Ruth Zitkus; along with three brothers-in-law, John Moore, Terry Parkins and Richard Badertscher.
Over the years, Kayleen worked as a secretary for many companies including Marathon Oil Co., RCA Electronics and Ball Metal. She also served as an EMT for Hanco EMS. Kayleen was a homemaker known for her cooking and baking, and was notorious for her hot apple dumplings that many would travel over 50 miles to enjoy.
Kayleen was a 1959 graduate of Rawson High School, where she was very active in activities and clubs, including National Honor Society, FHA, Glee Club and Chorus. In her free time, Kayleen enjoyed working with computers, canoeing and traveling with her family, watching NASCAR, and listening to old country honky tonk music. Kayleen was a talented bass fiddle player and performed in her family’s band for local organizations.
Visitation will be held from 1-4 p.m. Friday, June 5, 2020, at Coldren Crates Funeral Home, Findlay, Ohio. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, with Pastor David Clark presiding.
Online condolences to the family may be sent via coldrencrates.com.