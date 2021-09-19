Kelsey C. Galimba
Kelsey Carlina Galimba, age 30, of Avon Park, Florida, passed away Sept. 14, 2021. She was born Oct. 20, 1990 in Avon Park, Florida to Tony Ray and Pamela (Lane) Galimba. Kelsey was a homemaker and mother and a lifelong resident of Avon Park, Florida.
She is survived by her loving companion, Josh Hilton, and their children, Destiny Hilton, Kamea Hilton and Jaden Hilton; mother, Pam Galimba of Avon Park, Florida; father, Tony Galimba of Avon Park, Florida; brother, L.T. Galimba (Erin) of Avon Park, Florida; Tuff Galimba of Avon Park, Florida; maternal grandparents, Sue Williams (Dick) of Clewiston, Florida; and paternal grandmother, Billie McClelland (Tony Arena) of Avon Park, Florida. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Jada Hilton.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home with family receiving friends beginning at 1 p.m.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, Florida. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.