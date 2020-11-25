Kenneth E. Obrock
Kenneth Edwin Obrock, of Lake Placid, Florida, passed away Sunday afternoon, Nov. 22, 2020, at Highlands Regional Medical Center.
Ken was a native of Illinois, born in Chicago on Nov. 30, 1933, the son of Dorothy (Weihe) Obrock and Vernon Obrock. Ken spent 60 years as an electrician in Chicago with the Union Local 134. He was a U.S. Army Reserve veteran. After his retirement he moved to Lake Placid, Florida and has been a resident for the past 24 years.
Ken was a Methodist by faith. He was a member of the Lake Placid Moose, Elks, Legion and Eagles Clubs. Ken enjoyed fishing and woodworking. His motto he shared with all he came into contact with was “Smile every chance you get.” Ken will be greatly missed.
Ken is survived by his wife of 48 years, Dean; children, Tom, Cindy Stephansen, Tim, Laura Uzzardo, Jim, Tom Bieneman, and Wayne Bieneman, and sister Ruth Sidman. He leaves 59 grand- and great-grandchildren. Ken was preceded in his death by his brother, Arthur, and stepsons, Will and Terry Bieneman.
There will be no services at this time.
