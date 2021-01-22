Kenneth G. Nelson
Kenneth G. Nelson, 61, of Avon Park, Florida, passed away Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. He was born May 27, 1959, in Queens, New York to George G. and Dolores (Rodriguez) Nelson II. He worked as a human resource supervisor in banking, was of Seventh Day Adventist faith and has been a resident of Avon Park, Florida since 2006, coming from Miami, Florida.
Kenneth is survived by his father, George G. Nelson II of California; mother, Dolores Nelson of Avon Park, Florida; son, George G. Nelson III of Miami, Florida; daughter, Tiffany V. Nelson of Seattle, Washington; and half-sister, Rose Fenton of New York.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.