Kenneth L. McEldowney
Kenneth “Kenny” Leroy McEldowney, of Lake Placid, died Monday afternoon, July 31, 2023. He was in the companionship of his loving family. Kenny was a native of Ohio, born in Shelby County on July 12, 1942. He was the son of Bertha (Monnin) and Wilford McEldowney.
Kenny has been a Lake Placid resident for the past 13 years. He had a passionate love for repairing automobiles. He worked for others for 20 years doing repairs before spending the following 20 years in a self-employed shop. Kenny started his business in 1988 in Versailles, Ohio and retired in 2008. Kenny was a member of St. James Catholic Church in Lake Placid. He enjoyed car racing and was a stock car racer for 20 years. He enjoyed playing poker and his family credited him as a master fixer. Kenny was a 60-year member of the Golden Eagles and a member of the Moose Lodge.
Kenny is survived by his wife, Janet, whom he wed Feb. 1, 1964; daughters, Sharon Fike (Dave), Karen Murphy (Greg) and Jill Ruchty (Mark); siblings, Norbert, Frank (Cindi) and Ruth Klenke (Jerry). He leaves four grandchildren and was blessed with six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Yvonne McEldowney and Rita Subler.
Arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid, 863-465-9997.