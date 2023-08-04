Kenneth L. McEldowney

Kenneth “Kenny” Leroy McEldowney, of Lake Placid, died Monday afternoon, July 31, 2023. He was in the companionship of his loving family. Kenny was a native of Ohio, born in Shelby County on July 12, 1942. He was the son of Bertha (Monnin) and Wilford McEldowney.

