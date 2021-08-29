Kenneth R. Flippula
Kenneth Ruben Filppula, 92, of Avon Park, Florida, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021.
He was born July 25, 1929, in Mass, Michigan to Onni and Lempi (Solonen) Filppula who were Finnish immigrants. He was very proud of his Finnish heritage. He retired after 33 years from the Avon Park Telephone Company where he worked as an installer and repairman. Kenneth served in the U.S. Army seven-and-a-half years, with part of the time stationed at the Avon Park Bombing and Gunnery Range.
He was a member of the Avon Park Church of the Nazarene serving as Sunday school superintendent, treasurer for 30 years and head usher for many years. He has been a resident of Avon Park, Florida since 1954, coming from East Liverpool, Ohio. Kenneth was very athletic, running in many local races, and he ran his last Gasparilla 5K at age 89. He also ran numerous races in 17 different states throughout his life.
He participated in and also supported softball, baseball, girls softball and was an avid fisherman. He traveled the United States extensively, taking his children and grandchildren to 46 states.
Kenneth is survived by his daughters, Julia Springer (Bill) of Sebring, Florida and Janet Filppula of Avon Park, Florida; sons, Kent Filppula (Lisa) of Sebring, Florida and Dean Filppula of Texas; grandchildren, Jennifer (Jasone), Brandi, Jason, Austin, Kiefer and Merrisa; and great-grandchildren, Zoey, Codie, Jenson, Roy, Jett, Georgia and Tripp. He is preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Miriam Filppula; and siblings, Ruben Filppula, Onni Filppula Jr., Gladys Lantto, Lillian Aho and Raymond Filppula.
A funeral service will be held at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at Avon Park Church of the Nazarene, with visitation beginning at 3 p.m. He will be laid to rest in Sarasota National Cemetery on Aug. 31, 2021, at 11:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions may be made to the Avon Park Church of the Nazarene, 707 W. Main St., Avon Park, FL 33825.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, Avon Park, Florida 33825. Online condolences can be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.