Kenneth R. Wacaster
Kenneth Robert Wacaster, 86, of Sebring, Florida, died peacefully on Friday, July 2, 2021. He was born May 26, 1935, in McDowell County, North Carolina, the son of Robert Will Waycaster and Emma Lou Thomas Waycaster. He spent most of his youth there but then moved to Buncombe County, North Carolina and worked alongside his father and brother becoming a master carpenter. He served in the U.S. Air Force at Shaw Air Force base for four years. After the Air Force, he spent most of his life as a master carpenter and inventor before retiring at his farm, the Oaks.
Ken was a wonderful father of seven children. He loved his children very much and dedicated his life to trying to help them. He will be remembered mainly for his love for his wife Pat, his children, his grandchildren, his great-grandchildren and helping others in need.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Clarence Elmer Wacaster; and his sister, Nell Whisnant.
Surviving are his wife, Patricia Percy Wacaster, and his children, Belinda Randall and husband Michael, Michael Wacaster and his wife Connie, Audrey Foster and husband Connan, Alesia Fearnley and husband William, Darren Wacaster and his wife Hope, Keith Wacaster and his wife Elizabeth, and Kenneth Robert Wacaster Jr.; siblings, Della Davis, Claudia Gooch and husband Joe, Jack Waycaster and wife Linda, Willie Lou Barbour and husband George, and Danny Waycaster and wife Linda. He had 19 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at 10 a.m. Friday, July 9, 2021, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. at Church of the Nazarene, Sebring, Florida with Pastor Mark Montgomery officiating. Burial will be Monday, July 12, 2021 at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida. Arrangements are being handled by Morris Funeral Chapel, Sebring, FL. www.morrisfuneralchapel.com.