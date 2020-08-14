Kerry L. Standridge
Kerry Lee Standridge of Lake Placid, Florida, passed away late Sunday evening, Aug. 9, 2020, at his residence.
Kerry was born in Sikeston, Missouri on June 18, 1961. He was the son of Carolyn Jean (Garrison) Standridge and Kenneth Standridge. Kerry was a U.S. Air Force veteran and defended our country in Desert Storm. He has been a Highlands County resident for over 30 years. He was a member of the Lake Placid Jaycees. Kerry was an avid golfer and belonged to the Sebring Municipal Golf League. He enjoyed softball, boating and four-wheeling. Kerry was employed by Rider Transportation Co. as a logistics manager.
Kerry is survived by his fiancee, Connie Eddy; folks, Carolyn and Kenneth; children, Josh (Mindy) Crowley, Zach (Sallie) Standridge, Jared Standridge, Justin Eddy, and Jarred (Ashley) Eddy; siblings, Kenny Standridge, Vicki Sings, and Charrissa Comstock; and he was blessed with seven grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life service will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Bassett’s Barn, 5721 Cherry Road, Sebring, FL 33875. Pastor Lee Alcorn will celebrate. The U.S. Air Force Funeral Honor Team with MacDill Air Force Base will render Taps and presentation of the Colors.
Memorial arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid, Florida. 863-465-9997.