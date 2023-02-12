Kevin L. Erb
Kevin L. Erb, 63, residing in Avon Park, Florida, passed away suddenly on Feb. 8, 2023. Kevin was born on July 10, 1959. He grew up in Cheektowaga, New York and graduated from Maryvale Senior High School in 1977.
Kevin received his certification in auto mechanics in 1977 and his data processing repair certificate in 1981. He worked at Holiday Showcase Restaurant in Cheektowaga, New York as a shift manager for eight years. Kevin and his wife moved to Avon Park, Florida in 1984. He worked at Wellcraft as a hull lay-up supervisor. In 1998, he started working as a supervisor at Regal Marine in Orlando, Florida and continued working there for 14 years. He retired in 2012 due to unforeseen circumstances.
For the last five years he has been a volunteer for Meals on Wheels in Avon Park. He was also an active member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church for many years. Kevin was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend who was always there for us when we needed him. He had many friends and was a well-loved member of our community.
Kevin is preceded in death by his parents, Robin and Carolyn Erb of Cheektowaga, New York. Kevin is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Bernadette Erb of Avon Park, Florida; daughter, Beth (Steve) Clair of Sebring, Florida; son, Michael (Arielle) Erb of Bradenton, Florida; daughter, Nicole (T.J.) Nelson of Avon Park, Florida; grandchildren, Autumn, Aidan, Trinity, Bailey, Kylee, John, Gauge, Gaitlin, Allison, Bristol and Nyjah; brother, Brian (Kelly) Erb of Cheektowaga, New York; sisters, Shari (Joe) Kostelny of Marilla, New York and Wendy Erb of West Seneca, New York; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
The visitation will be held at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home in Avon Park, Florida from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. There will be a mass service held at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Avon Park, Florida at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com