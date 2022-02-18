Kevin M. Griffin
Kevin Michael Griffin, 37, passed away on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in Sebring, Florida. He was born on Aug. 1, 1984, in Erie, Pennsylvania to Douglas Mark and Diana Marie (Reinwald) Griffin. He worked as a chef, and has been a resident of Sebring for more than 10 years. Kevin enjoyed watching football; he loved the Cleveland Browns. He loved his cats and playing Call of Duty.
He is survived by his parents, Diana and Douglas; grandparents, Richard and Irene Reinwald and Dorothy Griffin; and brothers, Travis (Lori) and Donald Griffin both of Erie, Pennsylvania. Surviving are also many uncles, aunts and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Harvey Griffin.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com