Kieth T. Hessey
Kieth T. Hessey, 85, entered his heavenly home on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, after a valiant, arduous battle with cancer. He passed away peacefully at Good Shepherd Hospice House in Sebring. He will be remembered for his strong faith, devotion to family, his loyal friendships and infectious sense of humor.
He is survived by his loving, devoted wife, Lois Hessey; her children, Scott Gallivan and Nancy Bayagich; his daughters, Kathy Mee (Dennis) and Karen Chapman (Jim); his grandsons, Timothy Mee and Zachary Chapman; his granddaughter, Denise Mee; and his great-grandson, Abel Mee.
Kieth was born on Sept. 19, 1935, in Indianapolis, Indiana to his parents Lloyd and Eulene Hessey, who preceded him in death. He was their only child. His youngest daughter, Kimberly Hessey, also preceded him in death.
Kieth was a gregarious, magnanimous man who loved us all with his whole heart. He had a gift of making people laugh and feel cherished. There are no adequate words to describe how deeply he will be missed by all who knew him.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Grace Bible Church, 4541 Thunderbird Road, Sebring, FL 33872. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to Good Shepherd Hospice House, in memory of Kieth Hessey, 1110 Hammock Road, Sebring, FL 33870.