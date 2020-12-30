Kody A. Newbould
Kody A. Newbould, 12, passed on Dec. 25, 2020, in Lake Placid, Florida. Kody was a lifetime resident of Highlands County and a student at Sebring Middle School.
He is survived by his mother, Carmen I. Newbould of Lake Placid; his father, James R. Newbould of Sebring; his brother, James R. Newbould Jr.; his sister, Emily Newbould Coobs of Fairfield, Illinois; paternal grandparents, William and Marcia Newbould; and maternal grandmother, Geri Cameron; one aunt, Karen Smith; two uncles, William “Billy” Newbould and Todd Newbould; and his special friend, his doggie “Lola” and many cousins and nieces.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, from the Dowden Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Clarence Clem officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery in Lake Placid, with arrangements under the direction of the Dowden Funeral of Sebring.
Kody was such a sweet, loving and outgoing 12-year-old who always had a smile on his face. He loved playing Fortnite and spending time with his family and friends.