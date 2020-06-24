L.B. Hendrix Jr.
L.B. Hendrix Jr., “Jr,” of Lake Placid, Florida, died early Sunday morning, June 21, 2020. He was in the companionship of his son and daughter.
Jr. was born in Bonifay, Florida on Feb. 27, 1939. He was the son of Bonnie Lee Messer Hendrix and L.B. Hendrix Sr. Jr. was a Lake Placid High School graduate. He worked for the Town of Lake Placid for over 12 years as well as operating a lawn care service. Jr. was most notably recognized as a produce and fruit stand vendor setting up in many locations around town.
Jr. loved to hunt, fish, build swamp buggies and air boats. He provided his generosity of commodities, which he distributed to the less fortunate in the community. He was a Christian in faith.
Jr. is survived by his children, Faith Amelia Brown (Thomas), Laura and Kathy Fowler and Robert Wayne Hendrix (Gina); three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sons, Danny and Larry Bruce Hendrix.
In celebration of his life, the family will gather in remembrance of his life at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home. Pastor Roy Arms will celebrate.
Memorial arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, 404 Plaza Ave. in Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.