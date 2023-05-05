L. Darlene Baldridge
L. Darlene Baldridge, 66-year-old U.S. Army veteran, born Aug. 17, 1956, passed unexpectedly Jan. 9, 2023, in Avon Park, Florida while walking with Alfalfa, her beloved fur child companion.
Darlene was born and raised in Mansfield, Ohio, graduating in 1974 from Mansfield Senior High School to join the U.S. Army the same year.
A technical school graduate, Darlene went on to airway transportation specialist / electronics engineer maintenance and repair. She really could fix any and everything and was considered to be a “technical wizard.” Darlene was proud of being a U.S. Army veteran and civil servant. Highly intelligent, complex and free spirited, she traveled the world. A compassionate survivor of child abuse she was known to “come a runnin’” anytime she thought she could be of assistance. She loved BIG TIME.
Darlene leaves behind many love ones including a brother, James (Kim) Baldridge; sister, Melissa Baldridge; much extended family and numerous friends who have became family, such as our treasured connection with Marry Merchant and Cindy Cross of Avon Park, Florida.
Reunited in death with her mother, Jesse I. Hensley Baldridge; brother, Elmer R. Baldridge; sister, M. Arlene Baldridge Conley; maternal and paternal grandparents, and beloved fur children, Petey and Spanky.
Full military honors funeral to be held on May 26, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. at Florida National Cemetery, 6502 SW 102nd Ave., Bushnell, FL 33513, with Final Salute Inc. assisting. Also, May 26, 2023, beginning at 4 p.m. a celebration to honor Darlene’s life is being hosted by American Legion Post 69 at 301 Bell St., Avon Park, Florida. In lieu of flowers, please make monetary contributions to Final Salute Inc. supporting homeless women veterans.