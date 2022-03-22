Lamar D. Ritenour Sr.
Lamar Dee Ritenour, age 80, passed away on Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Sebring, Florida. He was born on June 1, 1941, in South Bend, Indiana, to Silas and Elizabeth Ritenour. Immediately out of high school, he joined the U.S. Army and was sent to France.
He married Donna Jean Stump in 1960 while on leave and took his new bride back to France. While in France his first-born child, Lamar Jr., was born in 1962. He missed being sent to Vietnam by just a couple of months, and after his military service was over, he returned to Indiana where his second child, Christopher, was born in 1966.
In 1967, he moved to Florida and began his career in law enforcement, which lasted for nearly 30 years. His third and final child, Anthony, was born in Florida in 1968. Lamar loved his law enforcement career, and only left this career after being forced into a medical retirement. This retirement was necessary due to persistent problems associated with an injury sustained while making an arrest when he was an undercover narcotics officer with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Department.
Lamar was a devout Christian, practicing his faith with his family at Southside Baptist Church and Bible Fellowship Church. Throughout his years at these churches, he served as a Sunday School teacher, Deacon, Trustee, and Awana youth program leader. He was a true and faithful servant of Jesus Christ.
He is survived by his loving wife of more than 61 years, Donna, who graciously acted not only as a wife but as a nurse and caregiver as needed due to physical limitations. He is also survived by his son, Christopher and his wife Shannon, and his son, Anthony and his wife Laura; and his grandchildren, Austin, Forest, Hunter, Amelia, Grant, Elizabeth and Gabriel. He was preceded in death by his oldest son, Lamar, Jr.; his parents and his four sisters.
Lamar was plagued with much pain and physical limitations in the last years of his life but is now at peace in the presence of his Lord and Savior.
A viewing will be held Tuesday, March 22, at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home from 5-7 p.m. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, March 23, at Bible Fellowship Church of Sebring at 10 am.
