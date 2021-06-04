Lana J. Longieliere
Lana Joy Longieliere, age 79, passed away on Sunday, May 30, 2021 in Sebring, Florida. She was born on July 12, 1941 to the late Harry Charles and Dixie Joy (White) Cooper in Alpena, Michigan.
Lana was of the Protestant faith, a legal secretary, and had been a resident for 23 years, coming from Naples, Florida. Lana loved her family.
She is survived by her husband, Charles Earl Longieliere of Sebring, Florida; children, Amy Huerta (Roberto) of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, Stefanie Widener (Ryan) of Charleston, South Carolina, Louis Eugene Longieliere (Sara) of Eustis, Florida, Lynn Henry (Marty) of Polk City, Florida, Charles Earl Longieliere (Dianna) of Fort Meade, Florida, and Diane Hatch of Atlanta, Georgia; 17 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughters, Heather Ann Hatch and Sandra Hatch.
A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home. Burial will take place at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 4, 2021.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com