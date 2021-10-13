Larry G. Bush
Larry Gene Bush, of Lake Placid, Florida, slipped out of his earthly body and embraced the Father’s arms early Sunday morning, Oct. 10, 2021. Larry was born in Avon Park, Florida on Jan. 19, 1963, and has been a lifelong Lake Placid resident. He was the son of Regina (Newsom) Bush and Thomas Bush.
Larry graduated Lake Placid High School with the class of 1981. He was an outstanding football player and had the attention of many major college coaches, especially the University of Miami. Larry’s focus was driven by his work ethic and at the age of 16 he joined his father’s well drilling business. He has been drilling wells for over 40 years. He took over the family business after his father’s death in 2006. He was a sportsman in every sense of the word. His passions were fishing and golf. There was not a golf course he had not played. Larry was a Spirit-filled Pentecostal in his faith.
He is survived by his wife, Jennifer (Mitchell) Bush; children, Whitney Nicole, Anthony Canevari (Jennifer), Kassie Perry (Brad) and Louie Canevari; and sister, Robin Tillman (Bo). He leaves two grandchildren, Oliver Miles Bush and Harper Canevari; nephew, J.D. Tillman; nieces, Katherine Weston (Aaron) and Kalie Tillman; and a host of extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Regina Bush.
Family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at the Ministry Center in Sebring, with funeral service beginning at 3 p.m. Pastor Melinda Hathaway Brown and Pastor Lawrence Wells will co-celebrate. Burial will follow in the Oak Hill Cemetery, Lake Placid.
Funeral arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.