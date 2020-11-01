Larry Kay Rasco, 73, passed away on Oct. 27, 2020, in Sebring, Florida.
He was born on Dec. 25, 1946, in Irving, Texas, to Eaph Rasco and Callie (Eidson) Rasco. He had been a Florida resident since February 2020, formerly living in Manor, Texas. Larry was of the Christian faith and served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam conflict. Larry was a sergeant in the military.
He was a member of the American Pool Players Association and the Moose Lodge. He loved God and enjoyed talking to him and reading the Bible. He enjoyed fishing, his tractor and taking care of his lawn.
He is survived by his loving wife, Luzviminda; children, Larry K. Jr (Michelle) Rasco of Calhan, Colorado, Leslie K. (Prescott) Cook of Austin, Texas, Teressa M. (Jason) Huckabee of Houston, Texas, Sabrina (Uber) Soto of Arkansas and Jeremy Smith Rasco of Elgin, Texas. Surviving are also 14 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A celebration of Larry’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Stephenson Nelson Funeral Home in Sebring, Florida with Orlando Collazo officiating. Burial will take place at 2 p.m. at Sarasota National Cemetery with military honors.
The service will also be streamed on Facebook live.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.