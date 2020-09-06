Larry Lee
A Celebration of Life will be held for Larry Lee, Vietnam veteran, at 11 a.m. Sept. 9, 2020, at First Baptist Church in Lorida with Pastor Wayne Godwin officiating. Larry passed away Aug. 2, 2020.
Updated: September 6, 2020 @ 3:39 pm
