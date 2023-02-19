Laura M. Anderson
Laura Mae Anderson, 84, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in Sebring, Florida. She was born on June 17, 1938, in Valparaiso, Indiana to Howard and Elizabeth Schwinkendorf. She worked as a legal secretary and has been a resident of Sebring for more than 25 years. Laura was of the Methodist faith and very active in her church. She enjoyed cooking and was a very good cook.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband, Orval Anderson. She is survived by her step-children, JoAnn Inchliffe, William Anderson and Lawrence Anderson; brother, Edward Schwinkendorf; sister, Karen Silhavy; and step-grandsons, Jason and Kevin Anderson.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com