Laura M. Anderson

Laura Mae Anderson, 84, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in Sebring, Florida. She was born on June 17, 1938, in Valparaiso, Indiana to Howard and Elizabeth Schwinkendorf. She worked as a legal secretary and has been a resident of Sebring for more than 25 years. Laura was of the Methodist faith and very active in her church. She enjoyed cooking and was a very good cook.

