Laurence Stevenson
Laurence “Steve” Stevenson, 86, of Sebring, Florida passed away in Sebring, Florida on March 24, 2023. He was born in Lutz, Florida to Benjamin and Maina Stevenson on Feb. 8, 1937.
He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force and retired after 20 years of service. He was a tech sergeant and also worked in air traffic control. He enjoyed building and driving race cars, playing guitar in a country band, breeding and training Arabian horses, vegetable gardening and leather work. He also enjoyed playing sports, including fastpitch softball and football.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Ollie “Jo” Stevenson of Sebring, Florida; son, Richard W. Stevenson and wife, Stephanie, of Sebring, Florida; granddaughters, Kylieann Stevenson of Sebring, Florida, and Victoria Stevenson of Yakima, Washington; two great-grandsons and sister, Joan Fletcher of Lutz, Florida.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Wounded Warriors or Paralyzed Veterans of America. A service will be held at Florida National Cemetery on Monday, April 24, 2023 at 12:30 p.m., with a visitation at Purcell Funeral Home Chapel from 10:30–11 a.m. Arrangements have been entrusted to Purcell Funeral Home, Bushnell, Florida.