LaVerne D. Fox
LaVerne Dorothy Fox, nee Erwin of Cleveland, Ohio (1939 to 2023) passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, of natural causes at the age of 83 in Lake Placid, Florida.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Partly cloudy early followed by scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High 77F. E winds shifting to SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 62F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: February 5, 2023 @ 7:22 am
LaVerne Dorothy Fox, nee Erwin of Cleveland, Ohio (1939 to 2023) passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, of natural causes at the age of 83 in Lake Placid, Florida.
Wife of Harold Fox of Cleveland (deceased) and loving mother of four: daughter, Virginia Lewis of Vermilion, Ohio; sons, Michael of Oberlin, Ohio, Daniel (deceased) and Steven of Elyria, Ohio. Sister of Russel Erwin of New Bern, North Carolina, Paul Erwin of Reminderville, Ohio (deceased) and Marion Blaszkiewicz nee Erwin of Cleveland, Ohio (deceased). Daughter of Hilda Erwin nee Arend and Peter Erwin of Cleveland, Ohio.
Retired Registered Nurse, a 1960 Baccalaureate of the Akron City School of Nursing, devoted her life to helping others. LaVerne was a graduate of West Technical High School in Cleveland and was recently honored by their Alumni Association for her contributions to the community. A graduate of the Toby The Clown Foundation, LaVerne and long time partner Robert Krisby of Lake Placid, Florida enjoyed a life of professional clowning, entertaining groups of all ages across the country. She will be deeply missed by all.
Service details to be added at a later date.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to the LaVerne Fox Memorial Fund, c/o the Fox Family, 43902 State Route 303, Oberlin, OH 44074. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting scottfuneralservices.com
Arrangements entrusted to the Scott Funeral Home, Lake Placid, Florida, 863-465-4134.