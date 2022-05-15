Laverne M. Hillier
Laverne M. Hillier, 82, of Lake Placid, Florida went home to be with his Lord on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Laverne was born on Sept. 29, 1939 in Clio, Michigan and was the son of Ada and Perry Hillier.
Laverne served his country with honors in the United States Army. He was a retired owner and operator of a fiberglass boat repair company. Laverne has been a resident of the Lake Placid area since 1970 moving here from Ludington, Michigan. Laverne was a member of St. James Catholic Church in Lake Placid was well as the Lake Placid Moose Lodge, VFW and the American Legion Placid Post 25. He enjoyed a great round of golf and loved to be with his family and friends anytime they could get together, especially time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Laverne is preceded in death by the love of his life of 50 years, Judith, and son, Ronald. He is survived by his loving children, Michelle Lang (Scott), Brian, Thomas (companion Juan), Jeff (Crystal) and Christopher, 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
A service to celebrate Laverne’s life will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at Scott Funeral Home, 504 W. Interlake Blvd., Lake Placid, Florida with Father Vincent Clemente officiating. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting www.scottfuneralservices.com. Arrangements entrusted to the Scott Funeral Home, Lake Placid, FL. 863-465-4134.