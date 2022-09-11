Lawrence C. Howell
Lawrence C. “Larry” Howell, 84, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in Sebring, Florida. He was born Aug. 20, 1937, in Bath, New York to Arthur and Nina (Huey) Howell.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A few isolated thunderstorms developing this afternoon under partly cloudy skies. High 87F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 77F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: September 11, 2022 @ 10:20 am
Lawrence C. “Larry” Howell, 84, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in Sebring, Florida. He was born Aug. 20, 1937, in Bath, New York to Arthur and Nina (Huey) Howell.
He attended school in Bradford, New York, and graduated in 1955. He was proud to be a dairy farmer and also worked for the U.S. Postal Service as a rural letter carrier. He was very active in many farm-related organizations, often serving as president. As a hobby, he raised Registered Belgian Draft Horses. He was a member and past chief of the Tyrone Volunteer Fire Department. He was a Mason and Eastern Star member. In 1995, he served as Grand Patron of the New York State Order of the Eastern Star. Larry was a lifelong member of Tyrone United Methodist Church.
Larry was predeceased by his parents; brother, Robert Howell; sister, Cleda Allard; two nieces and a nephew. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Joan (Honeyman); brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, special cousins and several nieces and nephews. Larry always called himself a “people person” and he leaves many special friends.
After Larry’s retirement, he and Joan built a house in Highlands Ridge in Avon Park, Florida. In 2011 they became Florida residents. They joined St. John United Methodist Church in Sebring, Florida as associate members. Larry and Joan developed a love of cruising and enjoyed many cruises, often with friends and family. One very special one was the World Cruise on Princess in 2019.
There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Tyrone United Methodist Church in Tyrone, New York. The service will include Masonic, Eastern Star and Fireman’s services. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Sept. 17, 2022, at 3 Gens Grill in Highlands Ridge in Avon Park, Florida.
Larry loved bright colors, so wear something colorful for Larry. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Tyrone United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 1,Tyrone, NY 14887.
Arrangements by Morris Funeral Chapel, Sebring. morrisfuneralchapel.com